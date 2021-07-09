Would CISCE reduce syllabus for all major subjects for ICSE & ISC Board Exams 2022? How to prepare your studies accordingly?

The CISCE (Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations) has announced that they, along with ICSE (Indian Council of Secondary Education) and ISC (Indian School Certificate) have jointly decided to reduce the syllabus by a considerable margin so as to make things easier for the students.

In light of the current situation where the Covid-19 pandemic has set the world back by a couple of years, CISCE decided that it would slash the curriculum for ISC and ICSE students because it would be unfair to expect them to cope with the intense pressure that comes with covering the usual syllabus of board examinations.

Even though the syllabus hasn’t been slashed yet, there is talk of CISCE presiding over meetings with ISC and ICSE and is currently reviewing the syllabus for both board examinations and trying to figure out what to exclude from the syllabus. Since CISCE firmly believes that the quality of education matters and there is no point in subjecting students to undue pressure, through no fault of their own, it can be assumed that a considerable part of the syllabus will be omitted and really soon.

