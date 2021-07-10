Robust school education system will help build knowledge society: Union Education Minister
A robust school education system will help build a knowledge society and lay the foundation of a new India, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Saturday.Pradhan reviewed functioning of school education in the country and discussed the roadmap to make schools future ready.Reviewed the functioning of school education and literacy department.
- Country:
- India
A robust school education system will help build a knowledge society and lay the foundation of a 'new India', Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Saturday.
Pradhan reviewed the functioning of school education in the country and discussed the roadmap to make schools future-ready.
''Reviewed the functioning of the school education and literacy department. Discussed initiatives related to strengthening school education including implementation of NEP, digitisation, teacher's capacity building, convergence with skills to make our school education future-ready,'' he tweeted.
''Laboratory of 21st century India, our schools must give our children the opportunity to explore themselves and thrive. A robust school education system will help build a knowledge society and lay the foundation of a New India,'' Pradhan added.
Pradhan, who took charge as the Education Minister on Thursday, had also reviewed the progress of implementation of the new National Education Policy (NEP) and said his focus will be on ensuring time-bound implementation of the objectives laid down in the policy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- roadmap
- Dharmendra Pradhan
- National Education Policy
- Pradhan
- India
ALSO READ
Petrol price rise: case filed against Dharmendra Pradhan at Bihar court
Welcome SC's decision of making 'One Nation One Ration Card' mandatory across India by July 31: Dharmendra Pradhan
New report outlines roadmap to deepen UK-India capital markets link
Australia to halve arrivals from overseas, offers COVID-19 exit roadmap
Govt is committed to inculcating culture of innovation, research in higher education: Dharmendra Pradhan