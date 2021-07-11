Gopal Rai leaves for Mumbai for follow-up treatment of his spinal injury

Delhi minister Gopal Rai on Sunday left for Mumbai for follow-up treatment of his spinal injury, sources said.

Rao was supposed to go to Mumbai earlier, but the second wave of coronavirus delayed the visit, a source said.

The minister will be in Mumbai for around two to three weeks, the source added.

Rai had earlier undergone treatment for his injury at Appolo hospital three and a half years ago. In December last year, he went to Mumbai after he felt weakness in his muscles and was finding it difficult to work.

In Rai's absence, his portfolios had 'temporarily' been allocated to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Sources had earlier said new robotic technology was being used in Rai's treatment which will strengthen his muscles.

