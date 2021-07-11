Kerala varsity professor booked for sending 'obscene' messages to girl students

A professor of the Calicut University has been placed under suspension for allegedly sending obscene chat messages to girl students.

A case has also been registered in this regard, after the University Registrar referred the complaint to the police on Friday.

The allegation of harassment through social media has been raised against Harris, an assistant professor of the University.

Based on the complaint, the University authorities suspended the teacher on Saturday.

The Tenjipalam station SHO Shaiju told PTI that a case has been registered for sexual harassment under sections 354 and 354 (D) IPC.

''The complaint was lodged by the University Registrar and the case is under investigation.

We need to collect evidence and other formalities as part of our investigation,'' he said.

University sources said the victims (the girl students who received the alleged sex messages) had handed over the chat details to the authorities.

There are more than six students who had raised similar allegations against the professor, they said.

