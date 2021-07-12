Six-year-old girl in Kerala chokes to death after mixture gets stuck in trachea

A six-year-old girl choked to death here intermixture, a popular Indian snack, got stuck in her trachea here, family sources said on Monday.

Niveditha, a first standard student of the Government Lower Primary School, Cottonhill, met with the tragic end while she was having her afternoon snack at home on Sunday, they said.

Advertisement

Her father is an autorickshaw driver, named Rajesh, a native of Thrikkannapuram near here.

''According to her parents, she developed uneasiness after eating the mixture and was rushed to a nearby private health center soon before being taken to the government hospital,'' a senior police officer said.

A case of unnatural death has been registered.

Doctors, during the post-mortem performed on the girl's body on Monday, found that some contents of the snack got stuck in her respiratory tract.

The tragedy came a day after a one-and-a-half-year-old boy had died after a beetle got stuck in his trachea in the Kasaragod district of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)