NEET-Postgraduate exam to be held on Sep 11

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 18:21 IST
New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) The NEET Postgraduate exam will be held on September 11, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Tuesday.

''We have decided to conduct #NEET Postgraduate exam on 11th September, 2021. My best wishes to young medical aspirants!'' he tweeted.

In view of the spike in COVID-19 cases, the National Eligibility Cum Entrance test (NEET)-PG which was scheduled to be held on April 18 was postponed.

The decision was taken keeping the wellbeing of young medical students in mind.

On Monday, the Centre announced that the NEET (UG) 2021 will be held on September 12, 2021 across the country while following the COVID-19 protocol.

