Maha: 76 foreign students admitted to BAMU through ICCR

The number of foreign students taking admission to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University here through the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) has gone up to 76 this year against only three last year, an official said on Tuesday.

Out of 123 applications, the university has granted admission to 76 students from 17 countries, said Vikas Kumar, director of the foreign students assistance cell.

Advertisement

The number of applications received by the university directly too has gone up, he told PTI. ''The university this year received 123 applications through the ICCR and 76 were given admission. Only three students had got admission through the ICCR last year. The students' top preference was management studies, followed by social sciences, computer science and mathematics,'' Kumar said.

''We approached the ICCR last year for enrollment in their list....Students who have got admission are from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Ghana, Iraq, Kenya, Tanzania, Sudan, Palestine, Mozambique, Malawi, Nepal, Zimbabwe and Yemen,'' he added.

As to direct admission through the university's portal, it has received 163 applications from foreign students so far.

In 2018-19, the total number of foreign students admitted to the varsity was 52, in 2019-20 it was 67, 107 last year and this year 76 students have enrolled through the ICCR alone, Kumar said.

Vice chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said the university was planning to offer foreign students courses related to Indian culture as part of curriculum. It was attracting students due to enhancement of academic facilities and infrastructure, he added. PTI AW KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)