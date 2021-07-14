Left Menu

Class 10 students protest in Jammu for mass promotion

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-07-2021 01:29 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 01:01 IST
Class 10 students protest in Jammu for mass promotion
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Around 200 students of Class 10 who have recently been declared failed by the Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education staged a protest in Jammu city on Tuesday for mass promotion.

The protesting students assembled at the Jewel chowk area and marched to Tawi bridge and blocked it for over an hour, officials said.

They claimed that they were declared failed even after an assurance of mass promotion.

The students also alleged that their answer sheets were not evaluated properly.

Some of them were detained as they clashed with police, the officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
2
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia
3
Gmail enhances email security with general availability of BIMI

Gmail enhances email security with general availability of BIMI

Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for an autoimmune disorder; BioNTech had planned five million vaccines to Taiwan by July, diplomat says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021