Cabinet approves MoU between India and Denmark for cooperation in health and medicine

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 16:36 IST
The Union Cabinet has approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the ministries of health of India and the Kingdom of Denmark for cooperation in the field of health and medicine, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The bilateral MoU will encourage cooperation between the Ministry of Health of India and the Ministry of Health of the Kingdom of Denmark through joint initiatives and technology development in the health sector. It will strengthen bilateral ties between India and Denmark, it said.

This will facilitate the improvement of the public health status of the people of both countries, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

