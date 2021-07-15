Left Menu

Turkey rescinds controversial appointment of university rector-Official Gazette

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2021 10:56 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan removed Melih Bulu as the rector of a top Istanbul university, an appointment that has sparked months of protests and hundreds of arrests.

A presidential decree published in the Official Gazette on Thursday announced the decision. It did not provide a reason for the change or any further details.

The appointment of Bulu, an academic and former political candidate, to the post at Bogazici University has been criticised as undemocratic and the protests since early January briefly spread to other cities. (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

