Nominate nodal officers to check mosquito breeding at offices: SDMC to govt depts, agencies

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has asked HODs of various government departments and agencies such as PWD, DDA, and DMRC to nominate nodal officers to check mosquito breeding at their office premises to prevent vector-borne diseases, officials said on Thursday.

According to municipal officials, SDMC commissioner Gyanesh Bharti has issued an advisory on the prevention and control of vector-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya.

Calling for prevention of mosquito breeding at source (office buildings), Bharti asked all the HODs of various agencies including the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Delhi Police, Public Works Department (PWD), CPWD to nominate the nodal officers to ensure preventive measures, the officials said.

An SDMC statement quoted Bharti as saying, ''Domestic Breeding Checkers (DBC) are unable to enter in the building premises due to the Covid pandemic, hence all the agencies concerned are asked to depute one or two dedicated staff to check water tanks, coolers, and other water-holding containers on the premises to keep mosquito-free environment.'' ''He (the commissioner) has requested all the heads of all agencies to ensure that overhead and other water tanks and containers are kept properly covered with a lid and overflow pipe and air vent are covered with wire mesh to diminish chances of mosquito breeding,'' the statement said.

According to SDMC officials, these nodal officers should ensure compliance of advisory and proper prevention and control of waterborne diseases by eliminating breeding of mosquitoes across their complex.

The officials said incidents of mosquito breeding are gradually growing and will further increase with the arrival of the monsoon.

''Since the monsoon has hit the city, the cases of vector-borne diseases may go up. The rainwater gets accumulated at empty patches of land, on the roadside, and even on rooftops of buildings which gives a congenial atmosphere for breeding of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which is known for spreading dengue, malaria, and chikungunya,'' an official of the SDMC's public health department said.

According to municipal data, 38 cases of dengue, 17 cases of malaria, and eight cases of chikungunya have been reported in Delhi till July 10 this year.

However, no death has been reported due to dengue in the city till now, the civic body data showed.

The commissioner also directed officials to concentrate more on educational institutions as they are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and have higher chances of mosquito breeding.

''The designated nodal officer of educational institutes must ensure that there is no artificial water collection in open grounds, roofs of buildings, flower pots, etc. Also, overhead tanks should be emptied, covered, and locked. Unused vehicles like school buses should be covered and parked in covered spaces to prevent water collection inside,'' Bharti said in the statement.

