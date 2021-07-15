Left Menu

Students not to be denied admission in govt schools due to unavailability of TC:Sisodia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 15:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Students seeking admission to Delhi government schools from private schools will not be denied admission due to unavailability of Transfer Certificate (TC), Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

''Many parents have approached me that they want to shift their children to Delhi government schools from private schools due to multiple reasons but they do not have a TC from the current school.

''It has been decided that no such student will be denied admission due to unavailability of TC,'' Sisodia said at an online press conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

