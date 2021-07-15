Students not to be denied admission in govt schools due to unavailability of TC:Sisodia
- Country:
- India
Students seeking admission to Delhi government schools from private schools will not be denied admission due to unavailability of Transfer Certificate (TC), Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.
''Many parents have approached me that they want to shift their children to Delhi government schools from private schools due to multiple reasons but they do not have a TC from the current school.
''It has been decided that no such student will be denied admission due to unavailability of TC,'' Sisodia said at an online press conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sisodia
- CM Manish Sisodia
- Delhi
- Transfer Certificate
ALSO READ
Congress no longer relevant for people: Sisodia on Punjab polls
Delhi govt schools will conduct physical PTMs from Jul 19-31: Sisodia
Pvt schools should admit EWS students without waiting for admissions in General category: Sisodia
Physical PTMs to be held in Delhi government schools from July 19-31: Sisodia
Edu sector incurred maximum loss due to COVID-19, need to reduce learning gap: Sisodia