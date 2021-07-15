Left Menu

Tennis player Rohan Bopanna's academy opened in Coimbatore

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 15-07-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 15:41 IST
Tennis player Rohan Bopanna's academy opened in Coimbatore
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

The Rohan Bopanna Tennis Academy (TBTA) has opened its first development center here to coach young talents.

The center is set up at the RaKs Pallikkoodam (school), where Rohan would be the coach.

He has always been a champion of promoting tennis with a special focus on tier-2 and tier-3 cities in the country.

Raks School, an ICSE (Indian Certificate of Secondary Education) and Cambridge International Examination School(K- 12), is the first-of-its-kind facility that provides training in sports and offers an education with on-site residential facilities, a press release from the school said on Thursday.

If a tennis player wants to learn the skills of the sport without losing out on education, the school offers an opportunity, the release said.

The academy would train beginners in tennis, too, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
3
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021