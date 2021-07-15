IAHE partners with UNSW to set up Centre for Advanced Transportation Technology and Systems

The Indian Academy of Highway Engineers (IAHE), under the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MORTH), has signed an agreement with the University of New South Wales (UNSW), Australia for setting up a Centre for Advanced Transportation Technology and Systems (CATTS) at IAHE, Noida.

The Agreement was signed in a virtual ceremony today in the gracious presence of Union RT&H Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari, MoS RT&H and Civil Aviation, Gen (Retd) Dr V.K. Singh, DG (Road Development) & Spl. Secretary Shri I.K. Pandey, JS (Logistics & IAHE) Shri Suman Prasad Singh, Director IAHE Shri Sanjeev Kumar, VC of UNSW Prof. Ian Jacobs, Director Research Centre for Integrated Transport Innovation (UNSW) Prof. Vinayak Dixit, besides other senior officials of MORTH, IAHE and UNSW. Speaking on the occasion, Shri Gadkari said the project will help improve the road safety scenario in the country.

The Agreement is for a project for capacity building, technology transfer and creation of enabling environment for the establishment of CATTS in IAHE. The UNSW will also deliver a course, certified by it, on smart transport systems and modelling.

The broad scope of CATTS is in the following areas:

Building India specific Macro Model (Computable Equilibrium Model) for entire Nation Highway network and in-principle National Highways by UNSW, including coding of simulation software, calibration & validation and scenario analysis.

Building India specific Urban Pervasive Data Model for City by UNSW including coding of simulation software, calibration & validation and scenario analysis.

A course certified by UNSW on smart transportation systems and modelling will be delivered by UNSW in the form of three workshops in India and three workshops in Australia. Each of the workshops will be five days' duration and 40 participants will be allowed to participate.

It will also promote industries and startups from Australia and India in the transportation sector, including opportunities for innovation, research and development of advanced transport systems.

(With Inputs from PIB)