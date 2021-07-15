Left Menu

Israel Tourism, Govardhan Eco Village collaborate on experimental learning

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-07-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 17:54 IST
Israel’s tourism ministry on Thursday said it has collaborated with Govardhan Eco Village in Maharashtra for experimental learning.

The Ministry of Tourism, Israel, and Govardhan Eco Village are working together to curate a comprehensive 10-day course that will expose students to sustainable ecosystems in India (3 days) at the Govardhan Eco Village and in Israel (3 days), according to a statement.

The experimental learning partnership courses are being curated to attract about 5,000 Indian students over the next three years to offer them the opportunity to experience Israel.

“I am elated by the interest of the Govardhan Eco Village to exploit Israel's immense potential and making it available to young Indian adults, who can come to Israel and learn about environmental sustainability and ecotourism while experiencing the unique culture of Israel,” Israel's Director of Tourism for India and Philippines Sammy Yahia said.

