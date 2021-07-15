Left Menu

Maha: 488 schools reopen for Classes 8 to 12 in rural areas of Aurangabad

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 15-07-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 20:33 IST
Maha: 488 schools reopen for Classes 8 to 12 in rural areas of Aurangabad
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least 488 schools in the rural areas of Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, which had been shut amid the COVID-19 pandemic, reopened for students from Classes 8 to 12 on Thursday, an official said.

In keeping with the state government's guidelines, these schools are located in villages where no case of coronavirus had been detected in the last 30 days.

At least 488 schools reopened for Classes of 8 to 12 in nine talukas of Aurangabad, and 29 per cent students attended classes on the first day, the official said. The total strength of students admitted in Classes 8 to 12 is 64,282, and of these, 18,509 students remained present at schools, he said. ''The decision about reopening schools in the Nagar Parishad and city jurisdictions is yet to be taken. The number of students will gradually go up. It was necessary to start schools with physical classes, as there were hurdles in online education in rural areas. The move should be welcomed,'' education officer B.B Chavan told PTI. Parents will send their children to school after observing the situation for a few days, the official said.

Some villages have had no patients for the last 25 to 28 days, and schools in these places will commence in the coming days once the 30-day period is over, he added. The total strength of teachers in the district for Classes 8 to 12 is 2,676, and of these 2,280 remained present on the first day, the official said, adding that 1,850 educators have taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 1,332 have taken one jab. So far, village-level committees have passed the resolution to start 859 schools in the district and these will start in coming days, another official said.

