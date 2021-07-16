Technical Education Dept signs MoU with BCIC to make polytechnic students employable & entrepreneural

The Department of Technical Education on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC) to make polytechnic students employable and entrepreneurial.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, who holds the Higher education portfolio, said establishing the DTE-BCIC Centre will help students learn from real-world case studies and provide opportunities for students to plan their career path leading to employment, entrepreneurship, research & higher education.

According to the DCM, the MoU will enable the development of a joint online portal for the seamless offering of internships, industry visits, projects, and placements for diploma students across the state besides facilitating to make use of the Learning Management system (LMS) effectively.

This tie-up will also support the upgrading of laboratory infrastructure across polytechnics, and provide training to maintain the equipment to industry standards besides enabling training the faculty in the latest subjects, topics and tools, Narayan explained.

The DCM pointed out that the polytechnic diploma curriculum has been revamped to make the students more employable as needed by the industry.

He added that industry has a very important role in providing inputs to the curriculum including real-world case studies and Industry-Academia partnership is key to ensure the success of both.PTI GMS BN BALA BN BALA

