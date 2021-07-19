Another Board for oral vedic traditions and modern subjects being considered: Education minister
Another school board for oral vedic traditions with modern subjects was being considered by the Maharshi Rashtriya Ved Vidya Pratisthan MSRVVP, Ujjain, Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday.Pradhan stated this in a written reply in Lok Sabha. MSRVVP, Ujjain is also considering setting up another board for oral vedic traditions with modern subjects, Pradhan said in his response.
- Country:
- India
Another school board for oral vedic traditions with modern subjects was being considered by the Maharshi Rashtriya Ved Vidya Pratisthan (MSRVVP), Ujjain, Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday.
Pradhan stated this in a written reply in Lok Sabha. The central government has only two School Boards namely Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). However, MSRVVP, Ujjain, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Education, has given permission for a private board for blended education including both vedic studies and modern subjects, he said. ''MSRVVP, Ujjain is also considering setting up another board for oral vedic traditions with modern subjects,'' Pradhan said in his response.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Govt is committed to inculcating culture of innovation, research in higher education: Dharmendra Pradhan
Dharmendra Pradhan is new Education Minister
Dharmendra Pradhan assumes charge as Minister of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship
Dharmendra Pradhan assumes charge of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
India's education system has taken giant leap with introduction of new National Education Policy: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan.