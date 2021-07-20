Left Menu

Rajasthan sarpanch bypolls: 130 candidates remain in fray

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-07-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 20-07-2021 23:43 IST
Rajasthan sarpanch bypolls: 130 candidates remain in fray
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 130 candidates remain in the fray for bypolls to sarpanch seats at 48 gram panchayats in 22 districts of Rajasthan, officials said on Tuesday.

Out of total 48 gram panchayats, no nomination papers were filed in 8 while candidates for 6 of them were elected unopposed, Chief Electoral Officer Chitra Gupta said.

This way, 130 candidates are left in the fray in the remaining 34 gram panchayats, she said.

Gupta said elections symbols have been allotted to the candidates and voting will be held on July 25 from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm and counting of votes will take place immediately after polling concludes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines

Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines

 Global
2
Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order from Russian firm

Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order from Russian firm

 India
3
All-party meeting on COVID: Sources say some parties sought expediting process for getting international recognition to Covaxin.

All-party meeting on COVID: Sources say some parties sought expediting proce...

 India
4
Google celebrates Colombian Independence Day with a doodle on July 20

Google celebrates Colombian Independence Day with a doodle on July 20

 Colombia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021