Rajasthan sarpanch bypolls: 130 candidates remain in fray

A total of 130 candidates remain in the fray for bypolls to sarpanch seats at 48 gram panchayats in 22 districts of Rajasthan, officials said on Tuesday.

Out of total 48 gram panchayats, no nomination papers were filed in 8 while candidates for 6 of them were elected unopposed, Chief Electoral Officer Chitra Gupta said.

This way, 130 candidates are left in the fray in the remaining 34 gram panchayats, she said.

Gupta said elections symbols have been allotted to the candidates and voting will be held on July 25 from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm and counting of votes will take place immediately after polling concludes.

