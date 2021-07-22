Fix the issue of NIFT degree recognition: Par panel to Textile Min

A parliamentary standing committee has suggested the Textiles Ministry to take up the pending issue of due recognition to NIFT (National Institute of Fashion Technology) degrees by the University Grants Commission (UGC) at the appropriate levels in the interest of students.

The Standing Committee on Labour's report on 'functioning of NIFT' has expressed concerns that despite several communications from the ministry requesting UGC for giving recognition to NIFT degrees, the same has not been done on the plea that any degree which is not specified under a section of the UGC Act, 1956, shall render it invalid.

''The committee has desired the Ministry to take up the pending issue of due recognition to NIFT degrees by the UGC along with other constraints faced by the institute at the appropriate levels in the right earnest in the interest of the degree holders and ensure the effective functioning of the institute,'' the report said.

It also recommended the ministry to make sincere efforts to expand the student support and scholarship scheme so as to benefit more and more students and adequate generation of funds be explored for the purpose.

NIFT offers various student support and scholarships such as Sarthak NIFT Financial Assistance Scheme; Udaan - NIFT Scholarship Scheme for Foreign Students; and Merit Based Scholarships.

Further the committee has suggested the NIFT to leverage and expand the courses and programmes offered in line with global standards.

Bhola Singh, MP (member of parliament), and a Member of the Standing Committee on Labour, which is chaired by Bhartruhari Mahtab, MP, presented to Lok Sabha on Thursday.

