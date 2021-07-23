Guru Purnima: 535 Thane ZP teachers get long due promotion

A total of 535 serving and retired primary school teachers were given a long-pending promotion by the Thane Zilla Parishad on Friday to coincide with Guru Purnima.

ZP public relations officer Pankaj Chavan said these teachers were promoted to 'selection grade'.

Advertisement

''Teachers completing 12 years of service are designated as senior teachers, while those completing 24 years get promoted to selection grade,'' he explained.

The promotion was pending for the past 25 years and came about after state minister Eknath Shinde and Powerloom Corporation chairperson Prakash Patil raised the issue, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)