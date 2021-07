Scoreboard during third ODI between India and Sri Lanka here on Friday.

Scoreboard India Innings Prithvi Shaw lbw Shanaka 49 Shikhar Dhawan c M Bhanuka b Chameera 13 Sanju Samson c Avishka Fernando b Jayawickrama 46 Manish Pandey c M Bhanuka b Jayawickrama 11 Suryakumar Yadav lbw b Dananjaya 40 Hardik Pandya lbw Jayawickrama 19 Nitish Rana c M Bhanuka b Dananjaya 7 Krishnappa Gowtham lbw Dananjaya 2 Rahul Chahar c&b C Karunaratne 13 Navdeep Saini c Avishka Fernando b Chameera 15 Chetan Sakariya not out 0 Extras (lb-1, w-9) 10 Total 225 (All out in 43.1 Overs) 225 Fall of Wickets: 1-28, 2-102, 3-118, 4-157, 5-179, 6-190, 7-194, 8-195, 9-224.

Bowling: Dushmantha Chameera 8.1-0-55-2, Akila Dananjaya 10-0-44-3, Chamika Karunaratne 6-0-25-1, Praveen Jayawickrama 10-0-59-3, Dasun Shanaka 8-0-33-1, Ramesh Mendis 1-0-8-0. (MORE) PTI KHS KHS KHS

