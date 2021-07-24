Left Menu

Hawkers, street vendors hold protest to demand reopening of weekly markets

Hence, we demand that either we are allowed to open the weekly markets or we are compensated with the minimum wage of Rs 18,000, he said.Bagri also said if their demands were not met, the hawkers will gherao the CM house, show black flags at his public meetings and protest on the streets with their families.The Delhi police said the protest was conducted peacefully and no one was detained.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 15:37 IST
Hawkers, street vendors hold protest to demand reopening of weekly markets
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

A group of hawkers and street vendors held a protest on Saturday to demand the reopening of weekly markets in the national capital.

The protesters, led by the Hawkers Joint Action Committee (HJAC), said either the AAP government or the Centre should allow reopening of weekly markets or the hawkers should be compensated with Delhi's minimum wage of Rs 18,000.

Currently, one weekly market per day per municipal zone is allowed in Delhi.

Ashwani Bagri, HJAC president, alleged that no street vendors had received any financial relief from the Delhi government.

''The weekly markets were shut for six months last year and over three months this year. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had promised to give Rs 20,000 each to street vendors to help them financially, but we haven't received anything,'' Bagri told PTI.

He added that over five lakh hawkers have been struggling with poverty, and they ''don't have money to pay rent, medical bills of their families, and fees for their children's education''. ''Hence, we demand that either we are allowed to open the weekly markets or we are compensated with the minimum wage of Rs 18,000,'' he said.

Bagri also said if their demands were not met, the hawkers will ''gherao the CM house, show black flags at his public meetings and protest on the streets with their families''.

The Delhi police said the protest was conducted peacefully and no one was detained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cases

Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cas...

 Singapore
2
SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel, alleging errors in calculation of AGR-related dues.

SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel,...

 India
3
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
4
Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021