Prez to visit J-K, Ladakh from July 25-28
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 16:25 IST
- Country:
- India
President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh from July 25 to 28, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Saturday.
On Monday, the President will pay homage to the indomitable courage and sacrifice of the Indian armed forces during the Kargil conflict in 1999 at the Kargil War Memorial Dras (Ladakh) on the 22nd anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, it said.
Advertisement
On July 27, he will grace and address the 19th annual convocation of the University of Kashmir in Srinagar, the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Naga Chaitanya joins Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha', begins filming in Kargil
LG launches 'mySrinagar' mobile app
J-K L-G Manoj Sinha inaugurates Kashmir Haat in Srinagar
President Ram Nath Kovind, cricket fraternity pay tribute to 1983 WC hero Yashpal Sharma
Authorities seal martyrs' graveyard in Srinagar, deploy security forces