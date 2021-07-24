Left Menu

Prez to visit J-K, Ladakh from July 25-28

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 16:25 IST
Prez to visit J-K, Ladakh from July 25-28
President Ram Nath Kovind Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh from July 25 to 28, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Saturday.

On Monday, the President will pay homage to the indomitable courage and sacrifice of the Indian armed forces during the Kargil conflict in 1999 at the Kargil War Memorial Dras (Ladakh) on the 22nd anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, it said.

On July 27, he will grace and address the 19th annual convocation of the University of Kashmir in Srinagar, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cases

Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cas...

 Singapore
2
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
3
SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel, alleging errors in calculation of AGR-related dues.

SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel,...

 India
4
Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021