China confirms for-profit tutoring in core school subjects is barred - Xinhua
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 24-07-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 16:48 IST
China is barring existing core school subject tutoring institutions from making profit, a report in the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday.
The news confirmed a move contained in a government document widely circulated on Friday that sent shockwaves through China's vast private education sector and sent share prices of providers plunging.
