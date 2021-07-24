NEET 2021 Exams: How To Do Extensive Practice for New Exam Format?

The year 2021 has seen many changes in the way of living and educational formats and structures. As aspiring students buckle up for The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET, to become medical professionals with MBBS and BDS qualifications, it is important to get acquainted with the newly introduced exam format this year.

The Oswaal NEET Sample Question Papers for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology are ideal for extensive and right practice for NEET. Here's how you can do extensive practice and score more- 1. Get the right material It is a must to get the right knowledge beforehand to appear for NEET. The Oswaal NEET Sample Question Paper set comprises original NEET Papers from 2020, 2019, 2018 & 2017. The 15 Sample Question Papers are designed to enrich students with a focus on polishing chapter-wise and topic-wise learning in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. The new exam pattern can be decoded by studying and solving previous papers from the last 4 years. 2. Practice is the key Practice is the key to become thoroughly well-versed with learning and be prepared for any kind of questions. Oswaal NEET Question Banks for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology contain ample and exam-oriented fully solved papers that help to be well prepared for NEET. Oswaal NEET (UG) Solved Papers contain chapter-wise and topic-wise fully solved papers. All the typologies of questions asked in the examination are included in the sample papers; try to solve as many as you can. With the extensive practice of solving sample question banks and understanding reasoning from answer keys, one can be thoroughly prepared for NEET. Here's the recommended link for NEET Question Banks 2021 | Previous Years Solved Question Papers: https://bit.ly/2WgcZVb 3. Quality learning Oswaal NEET Sample Question Papers for Physics, Chemistry and Biology come with extensive subjective analysis done by the Oswaal Editorial Board. The focus is not only on the quantity of questions but also on enhancing cognitive learning skills with Oswaal' Mind Maps for better and clear understanding of concepts. All the questions also come with explanatory solutions with answer keys, fully solved. Oswaal Mnemonics boost memory and help remember complex terms and definitions, hence improving confidence in students. Here's the recommended link for NEET Mock Test Sample Papers 2021: https://bit.ly/3BAIitZ 4. Way to achieve high scores High competition makes it important to score as high as possible in order to ensure that you receive the best quality of knowledge. Oswaal NEET Sample Question Papers are designed to ensure that you clear NEET with extraordinary results. 5. Easy techniques for revision The sample papers are well equipped with easy ways to navigate along with the pages such as QR Codes that can be scanned for quick revision notes, concept videos & appendix. Proper revision of all the topics with these simple techniques, mind maps, and mnemonics will help memorize concepts precisely. Due to the pandemic, most of the learning has been imparted online. The new exam pattern has been made to bring uniformity to the exam structure. Despite the hardships this year, it is important to gain the right knowledge and skills and clear NEET with high scores to achieve your dream profession. Wishing you all the best!

