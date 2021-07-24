Left Menu

CM to decide on reopening of schools: Dotasra

Updated: 24-07-2021 19:19 IST
Rajasthan minister Govind Singh Dotasra on Saturday said CM Ashok Gehlot will take the final call on the reopening of schools, two days after he tweeted that the schools will open from August 2.

After Dotasra made the announcement, Gehlot on Friday constituted a committee of five ministers to decide the date and standard operating procedure (SOP) for the opening of educational institutions in the state.

Dotasara tweeted on Saturday, “Chief Minister Gehlot will decide on the opening of the schools after discussing all aspects with the cabinet committee constituted to prepare the detailed SOP.”.

Apart from Dotasra, the committee includes Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria, Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati and Technical Education Minister Subhash Garg.

Sources said the chief minister has questioned Dotasra as to why he announced the date when there was no decision in the cabinet meeting held on Thursday.

