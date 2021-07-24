Left Menu

Inquiry ordered into irregularities in admissions at Sridev Suman University

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 24-07-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 20:06 IST
Uttarakhand government on Saturday ordered an inquiry into allegations that some private colleges under Sridev Suman University admitted students far more than the available number of seats.

Around 14 colleges in Haridwar and Dehradun affiliated to the university are alleged to have admitted around 700 students beyond the sanctioned number of seats.

''An inquiry into the allegations has been ordered and the committee looking into the matter has been asked to submit its report within two weeks,'' Higher Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said.

Officials and employees of the university and the colleges will be punished if found guilty, he said.

Meanwhile, the interest of students will be protected, the minister said.

''All such admissions have been cancelled and the colleges served with show cause notices,'' University Vice Chancellor PP Dhyani said.

