Maha: 200-bed super specialty hospital inaugurated in Latur

A 200-bed super specialty hospital was inaugurated in Latur in Maharashtra on Saturday.

Officials said the unit, which has come up in the campus of the MIMSR Medical College and Yashwantrao Chavan Rural Hospital, will have facilities to treat heart disease, ailments of gastric and liver, kidney, brain, spinal cord, eye etc.

It will have equipment to perform plastic surgery, bronchoscopy, ureteroscopy etc along with ICUs for children and neonates, they said. In addition, a well-equipped hostel for 200 postgraduate students will also be constructed, officials informed.

