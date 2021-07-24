Left Menu

Maha: 200-bed super specialty hospital inaugurated in Latur

PTI | Latur | Updated: 24-07-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 21:10 IST
Maha: 200-bed super specialty hospital inaugurated in Latur
  Country:
  • India

A 200-bed super specialty hospital was inaugurated in Latur in Maharashtra on Saturday.

Officials said the unit, which has come up in the campus of the MIMSR Medical College and Yashwantrao Chavan Rural Hospital, will have facilities to treat heart disease, ailments of gastric and liver, kidney, brain, spinal cord, eye etc.

It will have equipment to perform plastic surgery, bronchoscopy, ureteroscopy etc along with ICUs for children and neonates, they said. In addition, a well-equipped hostel for 200 postgraduate students will also be constructed, officials informed.

