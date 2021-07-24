'Online education: more than half couldn't find good sources for unconventional subjects'

Even as online learning is firmly established as the primary medium of education for school-goers in India following the pandemic, a survey found that 58 per judgment respondents could not find good sources for help with unconventional subjects such as Sanskrit, Psychology, and Political Science.

Over 42 per cent of the participants claimed to have good sources for the subjects they needed help with, including Math, Science and English, according to a survey by online learning platform Brainley.

On the flip side, it found a sizable portion of students (58 per cent) couldn't find good sources for help with unconventional subjects that they are interested in that include Sanskrit (12 per cent), Psychology (10 per cent), Political Science (9 per cent), Philosophy (6 per cent) and others (20 per cent).

It noted that the results shed light on the need gap between the students' learning requirements and the availability of comprehensive online resources.

The survey was done online among 1,963 student applicants by Brainley.

For students nowadays, learning doesn't end at school. As the pandemic restricted entry into the classrooms, young Indians began relying on online resources to aid their learning journey in a remarkable display of optimism and curiosity-driven determination, Brainly chief product officer Rajesh Bysani said.

''Besides finding that online learning tools are helping Indian students, our latest survey found a gaping need gap when it comes to the availability of reliable study material online for subjects beyond the traditional trio of Mathematics, Science, and English.

Young learners are equally curious to learn more about Psychology, Philosophy, ancient as well as contemporary regional languages such as Sanskrit and Marathi respectively, among others," he added.

