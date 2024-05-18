Left Menu

"Raghav Chadha Meets CM Kejriwal: High-Profile Rendezvous at Official Residence"

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2024 11:20 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 11:20 IST
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Saturday arrived at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence, amid controversy over the alleged assault of Swati Maliwal. Chadha had undergone an eye surgery in the UK and was away for a long duration. Questions were also raised over his absence, but the party had said that he will be back once he recovers. Last month, a Delhi minister had said that the MP had developed a serious eye ailment which could have led to blindness.

