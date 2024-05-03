Left Menu

Police seen entering Sciences Po university amid pro-Palestinian sit-in - Reuters Witness

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-05-2024 15:17 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 15:17 IST
Police seen entering Sciences Po university amid pro-Palestinian sit-in - Reuters Witness
  • Country:
  • France

French police were seen entering the main building of Sciences Po university in central Paris on Friday, after a group of students outraged over the war in Gaza, staged a sit-in.

A student inside the university confirmed to Reuters police were closing in on the protesters. It was not immediately clear if police were trying to evacuate the site.

