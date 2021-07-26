Left Menu

Delhi University starts registration process for PG courses

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 18:22 IST
The Delhi University on Monday commenced the registration process for 20,000 seats for postgraduate courses and more than 4,500 aspirants visited its admission portal within the first 15 minutes, a senior university official said.

The registration process for MPhil and PhD also began on Monday.

The last date for registration of the programmes is August 21.

''Within 15 minutes, more than 4,500 visitors logged in to the admission portal. More than 500 queries were received within a few minutes,'' said Rajeev Gupta, chairperson, admissions.

The registration process for undergraduate programmes for which Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) will be conducted also began.

The DUET-2021 for all PG programmes, selected undergraduate programmes and M.Phil and Ph.D courses will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for which the dates will be announced soon.

The university will also organise Virtual Open Days for the benefit of all prospective candidates from July 27 to July 30.

''These Virtual Open Days have been planned to assist the prospective candidates about the registration process and the admission process. Applicants will have the option to interact with the panelists. The webinar will also be telecasted live on DU's official Facebook and YouTube channels,'' the university said.

