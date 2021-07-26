Left Menu

PM to address nation on Jul 29 on completion of one year of new National Education Policy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on July 29 on the completion of one year of the new National Education Policy NEP, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday.The NEP, 2020, is a guiding philosophy for changing the learning landscape, making education holistic and for building strong foundations for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 20:10 IST
PM to address nation on Jul 29 on completion of one year of new National Education Policy
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on July 29 on the completion of one year of the new National Education Policy (NEP), Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday.

''The NEP, 2020, is a guiding philosophy for changing the learning landscape, making education holistic and for building strong foundations for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. On 29th July, on the completion of one year of reforms under the NEP, PM Shri @narendramodi will address the nation,'' he tweeted.

According to sources, the prime minister is likely talk about the progress made so far on implementation of the policy and will also share a roadmap for projects in the pipeline and their timelines.

The NEP, which was approved by the Union Cabinet last year at a meeting presided by Prime Minister Modi, replaced the National Policy on Education framed in 1986. It is aimed at paving the way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems to make India a global knowledge superpower. When Pradhan took over as education minister earlier this month, he had said that his focus will be on achieving the objectives of the new NEP in a time-bound manner.

Choice between three or four years undergraduate courses, multiple entry and exit options in degree courses, adding 3.5 crore seats in higher education institutions, which will now have a single regulator, discontinuation of M.Phil programmes and fixing of fees are among the higher education reforms outlined in the new NEP.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) has also written to the states requesting their presence at a virtual event following the address. After the event, three theme-based webinars will also be held.

''The MoE is going to launch some of the important initiatives such as setting up of Academic Bank of Credit; multiple entry and exit in institutions of eminence (IoEs); first year teaching of technical courses in regional languages; Vidya Prakash – School preparation module; Indian sign language as a subject; NISHTHA 2.0; structured assessment for analysing learning levels (SAFAL); artificial intelligence website for public awareness; National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR),'' the ministry said in a letter to chief secretaries of states.

The ministry is also planning to organise eight theme-based webinars on use of technology in education, multidisciplinary and holistic education, equity and inclusion, Indian knowledge system, languages, arts and culture, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global
4
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021