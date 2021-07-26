JEE-Advanced to be conducted on October 3: Dharmendra Pradhan
- Country:
- India
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced will be conducted on October 3, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Monday.
The exam, earlier scheduled on July 3, was postponed in view of the COVID-19 situation.
''JEE (Advanced) 2021 examination for admission in #IITs will be held on the 3rd October, 2021. The examination will be conducted adhering to all Covid-protocols,'' Pradhan tweeted.
This year, IIT-Kharagpur is conducting the exam, which is the qualifying test for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).
While the JEE-Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, it is considered as a qualifying test for the JEE-Advanced.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Digital education will expand learning opportunities, spur innovation, says Dharmendra Pradhan
Medical entrance exam NEET to be conducted on September 12: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Technology would help in achieving goals of open, accessible education: Pradhan
In a first, NEET-UG exam centre opened in Kuwait to facilitate Indian student community in Middle East: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Dharmendra Pradhan reviews digital initiatives of education ministry