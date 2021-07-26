Left Menu

Parents hold protest against school fee hike in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 26-07-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 22:47 IST
Parents hold protest against school fee hike in Punjab's Hoshiarpur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Parents of students of a school here on Monday held a protest and blocked traffic on the Hoshiarpur-Dasuya road for over two hours in protest against the fee hike , officials said.

Protesters led by one Rajan Kumar also raised slogans against the school management, demanding rollback of the recent fee hike.

Later, Naib Tehsildar Manohar Lal assured the protesting parents that he would talk with the school management regarding the recent fee hike, they said.

After his assurance, parents lifted the blockade and ended the 'dharna'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global
4
LG unveils new 2021 TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds

LG unveils new 2021 TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021