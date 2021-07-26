Some people trying to malign Islam in garb of religious conversion: Shia Board

All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB) general secretary Maulana Yasoob Abbas on Monday said some people are trying to malign the image of Islam in the garb of religious conversion.

Addressing a meeting of the AISPLB here, Abbas said, ''Some people are trying to malign the image of Islam in the garb of religious conversion. However, the fact is that there is no provision of forcible conversion in Islam and nobody can be made a Muslim forcibly.'' He added, ''Prophet Mohammad did not forcibly make anyone read 'Kalma' (verses of Quran). If anyone adopts Islam voluntarily, then he/she is a Muslim. If anyone becomes Muslim under pressure or under some temptation is against Islam.'' Abbas also said the Uttar Pradesh government should re-consider the proposed Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill, 2021.

''Emphasis should be laid on brotherhood, and people should be made aware about education,'' he said in a statement issued by the AISPLB.

