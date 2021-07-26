Left Menu

Some people trying to malign Islam in garb of religious conversion: Shia Board

However, the fact is that there is no provision of forcible conversion in Islam and nobody can be made a Muslim forcibly. He added, Prophet Mohammad did not forcibly make anyone read Kalma verses of Quran. If anyone adopts Islam voluntarily, then heshe is a Muslim.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-07-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 23:16 IST
Some people trying to malign Islam in garb of religious conversion: Shia Board
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@AIMPLB_Official)
  • Country:
  • India

All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB) general secretary Maulana Yasoob Abbas on Monday said some people are trying to malign the image of Islam in the garb of religious conversion.

Addressing a meeting of the AISPLB here, Abbas said, ''Some people are trying to malign the image of Islam in the garb of religious conversion. However, the fact is that there is no provision of forcible conversion in Islam and nobody can be made a Muslim forcibly.'' He added, ''Prophet Mohammad did not forcibly make anyone read 'Kalma' (verses of Quran). If anyone adopts Islam voluntarily, then he/she is a Muslim. If anyone becomes Muslim under pressure or under some temptation is against Islam.'' Abbas also said the Uttar Pradesh government should re-consider the proposed Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill, 2021.

''Emphasis should be laid on brotherhood, and people should be made aware about education,'' he said in a statement issued by the AISPLB.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global
4
LG unveils new 2021 TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds

LG unveils new 2021 TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021