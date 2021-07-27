MP: SEC briefs trainee IAS officers about election process

State election commissioner BP Singh briefed trainee IAS officers of the 2020 batch of Madhya Pradesh cadre about the election process, in interaction as part of their training program, an official said on Tuesday.

The trainee officers visited the state election commission (SEC) office on Monday to understand its functions, the official said.

Advertisement

The commissioner informed that the SEC conducts municipal and panchayat body elections, delimitation of the local bodies, and reservation of posts in it, he said.

The officers were given information about the functioning of electronic voting machines (EVM), IT applications involved in polls, electoral management system, EVM management system, among others processes, it was stated.

The trainee officers also visited the state secretariat to understand the working of the school education department, where principal secretary Rashmi Arun Shami and other officers informed them about the department's priorities and made a presentation about their activities, he said.

Officers Abhishek Saraf, Agrim Kumar, Anil Kumar Rathore, Anjali Ramesh, Anshuman Raj, Himanshu Jain, Prakhar Singh, and Vivek are part of the 2020 batch of the MP cadre, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)