Jharkhand govt to provide free textbooks to class 9, 10 students in govt schools

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 27-07-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 23:18 IST
Jharkhand govt to provide free textbooks to class 9, 10 students in govt schools
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Jharkhand government on Tuesday approved a proposal to provide free textbooks to students studying in classes 9 and 10 in government schools.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, a government spokesperson said ''Approval was given to provide free textbooks annually to all categories of students enrolled and studying in classes 9 and 10 in government schools of Jharkhand,'' the spokesperson said.

The Jharkhand cabinet gave its nod for a revised electrification project through Solar PV Microgrid and Solar stand-alone system for 246 villages, up from the previous 230 villages under the Deendayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana, the spokesperson said.

The revised estimate of the project is Rs 109 crore. The cabinet also extended various centrally sponsored schemes till March 31, 2022, following a decision in this regard by the Centre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

