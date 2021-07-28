$20 million injected to complete new classrooms in West Coast, Tasman, Canterbury

A funding injection from Budget 2021 to complete four shovel ready projects and new classrooms at six schools and Kura will provide a real boost to local communities, Minister Dr Megan Woods announced today.

"This Government has committed to providing quality fit for purpose learning environments and 100,000 new student places across the country by 2030," she said.

"That includes five short-term roll growth classrooms at Hillmorton High School in Christchurch to meet the growing demand for schooling in the area.

"Overall, $20 million for West Coast, Tasman and Canterbury regions will see 17 classrooms and the fast-track of four new shovel-ready projects – which includes:

Upgrading and new teaching spaces at Allenton School;

upgrading teaching spaces and replacing the library and administration blocks at Golden Bay High School,

addressing weather tightness and condition issues at Karamea Area School; and

refurbishing the tech block and the hall, plus replacing other Collingwood Area School buildings that are at the end of their life.

Today's visit follows Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Associate Minister of Education Kelvin Davis' visit to Ruakākā School in Whangārei where they announced $100 million of investment into Short Term Roll Growth classrooms and $150 million of investment into shovel ready school property projects across New Zealand.

The shovel ready funding will top up existing school property projects that were ready to enter construction but needed a boost so that delivery could start in a challenging market. The additional funding will address cost escalation or other pressures to ensure that project delivery is not delayed.

"This Government understands that schools want to be able to focus on what's important – teaching and learning," Dr Megan Woods said.

Further announcements will be made about investment in school property in the coming weeks.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)