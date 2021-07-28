CBSE 10th & 12th Term-wise Syllabus 2021-22 for Term 1 & 2 - How To Prepare, Revise & Test Your Concepts For MCQs Based Exams?

Stepping into the adult world is never easy. It is a process that is generally pretty gradual and you pick up things along the way. However, in the case of academics, the transition can be a bit clipped. Your board examinations happen to be the first national-scale examination that you prepare for. For the first board examinations that you have to appear for in Class 10, you have to prepare yourself and by the time you are appearing for your last board examination in class 12, you are familiar with the pattern and everything.

CBSE board is one of the toughest secondary education boards to excel in. They require their students to be well-verse in all of the subjects. However, in light of the recent Covid-19 pandemic, CBSE has made a few changes to the syllabus.

Since Covid-19 cause a lot of inconvenience to the teachers and the students, CBSE decided to reduce the syllabus by a substantial margin and divide the entire curriculum into two equal halves. In short, CBSE board examinations will now be conducted in two terms – Term – I and Term – II whereby the entire syllabus of the standard will be divided between the two terms equally. Furthermore, Term – I is supposed to consist of MCQ questions whereas Term – II can either consist of MCQ questions or the subjective type.

Term – I examinations would be conducted in November – December and the Term – II examinations would be conducted between March – April.

With the syllabus being reduced, students now have more breathing room. Classrooms, as we know them, have ceased to exist and virtual classrooms are not as effective when it comes to communication. That is why, this decision by CBSE is being regarded as really beneficial for students and teachers alike. The Process – Tips and Tricks with Tools and Study Materials How you utilize the time you have before the examinations commence is going to ultimately decide how well you perform in them. The preparation process is the most important and that has been proved time and again. Toppers always ensure that they start early. Start strong, adhere to a stringent schedule and study from reliable study materials. In this section of the article, we have shed light on some of the most effective tips that will help you secure a higher rank in your CBSE board examinations. They are as follows: 1. Flashcards – The smartest thing to do when preparing for an examination the scale of CBSE Boards, is to try and save up time whenever possible with the intention of allocating said time, to other things (like revision, paper solving or maybe a good sleep). That is why, using Oswaal Books’ CBSE RMT Flashcards is highly recommended. It is a great tool for every student to have that can speed up the learning and memorizing process. The cards have been streamlined and updated so that they are in conformity with the latest rules and regulations of the CBSE board. There are four kinds of Flashcards and they are as follows: ● Memorize Cards – Tailored to help you memorize faster and retain more information by effectively compartmentalizing information with specific distinctions, these cards are perhaps the most efficient way to memorize a huge body of information or important pieces of information like formulae and equations, fast yet effectively.

● Revision Cards – Preparation is a two-pronged process, the second prong being revision. Once you are done learning, revision is what keeps information fresh in your mind. Revision Cards by Oswaal Books helps you recap the sections covered in a summarized yet somewhat specific fashion.

● Test Cards – These are the cards to resort to when you want to assess yourself quickly and decipher exactly where you stand and how much you can recollect.

● Practical and Map Cards – The practical cards are for Science and Math while the Map Cards are for Social Science.

Here’s the recommended link for CBSE Class 10 Exclusive RMT Flashcards for Term 1 & 2 Board Exams 2021-22: https://bit.ly/3i2XI2q 2. Practices with Question Banks – For generations, students have solved question banks before appearing for their board examinations and till date, it proves to be one of the most fruit-yielding processes for preparation. Question Banks help you develop multiple areas simultaneously. Not only area you learning to solve questions and having a real-time experience of what it feels like to sit for your board examinations, but you are also learning time management (to complete the papers in a predetermined time, you need to chalk out how much time you need to allocate to each question and each section), framing answers while writing (this will help you write faster), acclimate you with the kind of questions that you can expect from the paper and build your confidence. Start practicing early and make sure you solve a plethora of question papers from Oswaal CBSE MCQs Question Banks Class 10 for New Syllabus Term 1 & 2 Board Exams 2021 -22.

Here’s the recommended link for CBSE MCQs Question Banks Class 10 for New Syllabus Term 1 & 2 Board Exams 2021 -22: https://bit.ly/3rCo52a 3. Studying technique – Improve your studying technique. You are now in the big leagues and competition is cut-throat. Every second saved is a second earned. Develop your skill of memorizing faster and paraphrasing as you learn. A really good technique that you should master is making notes while learning. Through this process, you are reading out loud to imbibe the concepts, paraphrasing as you write down notes for revisiting later, increasing your writing speed, handwriting and so much more. Make sure this technique is on point so starting honing your note-making skills early. CBSE board examinations can be challenging but if you are well-equipped and confident, you can come out with flying colours. Ensure that you work on your weaker areas, solve the question bank by Oswaal Books, revise properly and stay well-rested. Do not compromise on sleep and do not procrastinate and you are ready for excellence.

