Left Menu

University in Puducherry gets Rs 2.87-crore instrument

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 28-07-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 18:02 IST
University in Puducherry gets Rs 2.87-crore instrument
  • Country:
  • India

The Pondicherry Central University rolled out on Wednesday a Rs 2.87-crore X-ray photoelectron spectrometer (XPS).

The facility, funded by the Department of Science and Technology of the Central government, was inaugurated by the Vice-Chancellor of the varsity, Gurmeet Singh, a press release from the university said.

The facility would help students, scholars, researchers and industries to do projects in surface science.

It would also promote research and scientific excellence programme at the Central Instrumentation Facility in the university.

The X-ray photoelectron spectrometer can analyse the surface chemistry of a material with nanometer accuracy and is valuable for advance researchers in material science, physics, chemistry, nano technology, engineering, and biological sciences, the release said.

PTI COR NVG NVG

TRENDING

1
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
2
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
3
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021