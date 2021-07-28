University in Puducherry gets Rs 2.87-crore instrument

The Pondicherry Central University rolled out on Wednesday a Rs 2.87-crore X-ray photoelectron spectrometer (XPS).

The facility, funded by the Department of Science and Technology of the Central government, was inaugurated by the Vice-Chancellor of the varsity, Gurmeet Singh, a press release from the university said.

The facility would help students, scholars, researchers and industries to do projects in surface science.

It would also promote research and scientific excellence programme at the Central Instrumentation Facility in the university.

The X-ray photoelectron spectrometer can analyse the surface chemistry of a material with nanometer accuracy and is valuable for advance researchers in material science, physics, chemistry, nano technology, engineering, and biological sciences, the release said.

