AISA protests against 'subversion' of OBC reservation in NEET

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 23:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The All India Students' Association on Wednesday protested outside the Ministry of Education here against the ''subversion and negligence'' of OBC quota admissions in the NEET examinations, according to a statement by the Left-affiliated AISA.

It said the protesters gathered at the Shastri Bhavan, where they raised slogans against the Modi government, which was followed by a ''public meeting''.

''The way this government is ignoring its duties of social justice shows that this government of RSS-BJP seeks to liquidate all the historic battles of the marginalised sections,'' alleged Prasenjeet Kumar, National Working General Secretary of AISA.

An AISA delegation also submitted a memorandum to the Minister of Education demanding proper implementation of 27 per cent OBC reservation in all India quota for NEET, special attention to ensure OBC reservation while calculating quota during the pooling of the seats from the Centre to the state government institutions, and proper implementation of reservation policy in Uttar Pradesh primary teacher appointments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

