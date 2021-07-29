Left Menu

Calcutta University confers PhD degree to WB chief secretary

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-07-2021 10:55 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 10:55 IST
West Bengal Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi has been conferred with a PhD degree by Calcutta University, sources said.

Calcutta University conferred PhD degree in 'Development Economics' to the 58-year-old Dwivedi for his thesis titled 'Measurement of Fiscal and Debt Sustainability of Indian States - An Alternative Approach' on July 23, they said on Wednesday.

The 1988-batch IAS officer has completed the PhD under the supervision of Prof (Dr) Achin Chakraborty of the city-based Institute for Development Studies.

Dwivedi had done his Masters in Development Economics from London School of Economics and has published papers in reputed journals.

Dwivedi was the Finance Secretary of the West Bengal government for nine years and has implemented radical public finance management reforms in the state.

