Govt announces 27 pc reservation for OBCs, 10-pc quota for EWS in medical, dental courses

The Union government has now taken a historic decision to provide for 27 per cent reservation for OBCs and 10 per cent reservation for EWS in the AIQ scheme, the ministry stated.OBC students from across the country shall now be able to take the benefit of this reservation in the AIQ scheme to compete for seats in any state.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 15:42 IST
The government on Thursday announced a 27-per cent quota for OBCs and 10 per cent reservation for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in the All-India Quota scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate medical and dental courses from the current academic year, 2021-22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a meeting held on Monday, had directed the Union ministries concerned to facilitate an effective solution to this long-pending issue, a statement issued by the health ministry said.

''This decision would benefit nearly 1,500 OBC students in MBBS and 2,500 OBC students in postgraduation and also around 550 EWS students in MBBS and around 1,000 EWS students in postgraduation,'' it said.

''The present government is committed to providing due reservation both to the backward category as well as the EWS category. The Union government has now taken a historic decision to provide for 27 per cent reservation for OBCs and 10 per cent reservation for EWS in the AIQ scheme,'' the ministry stated.

OBC students from across the country shall now be able to take the benefit of this reservation in the AIQ scheme to compete for seats in any state. Being a central scheme, the Central List of OBCs shall be used for this reservation.

