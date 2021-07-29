PM Modi highlights openness and absence of pressure in New Education Policy

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi addressed policymakers in the domain of education and skill development, students and teachers, across the country via video conferencing, to mark the completion of one year of reforms under the National Education Policy 2020. He also launched multiple initiatives in the education sector.

Congratulating the countrymen and students for New Education Policy completing one year, the Prime Minister lauded the hard work of teachers, professors, policymakers in realizing the New education policy on the ground, even during the difficult time of Covid-19. Noting the significance of the year 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the Prime Minister said that the new Education Policy will play a major role in this important period. The Prime Minister said our future progress and growth is dependent on the level of education and direction are given to our youth today. "I believe that is one of the bigger factors in 'mahayagya' of national development", said the Prime Minister.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister noted the changes brought by the pandemic and how normal online education became for the students. More than 23 hundred crore hits on the Diksha portal bear testimony to the utility of portals like Diksha and Swayam.

The Prime Minister noted the strides made by the youth from small towns. He cited great performance at the Tokyo Olympics by the youth from such towns. He lauded the efforts of the youth in the fields of robotics, AI, start-ups and their leadership in industry 4.0. He said if the younger generation gets the environment suitable for their dreams, there is no limit to their growth. He stressed that today's youth wants to decide their systems and their world on their own terms. They need exposure and freedom from the shackles and restrictions. New Education Policy, assures our youth that the country is full of them and their aspirations. The artificial intelligence programme which was launched today will make the student future-oriented and will pave the way for an AI-driven economy. Similarly, National Digital Education Architecture, (NDEAR) and National Education Technology Forum (NETF) will go a long way in providing a digital and technological framework to the entire country, the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister highlighted the openness and absence of pressure in the New Education Policy. He said that there is openness at the policy level and openness is also visible in the options available to the students. Options like multiple entry and exit will free students from the restrictions of staying in one class and one course. Similarly, the modern technology-based Academic Bank of Credit system will bring revolutionary change. This will give confidence to the student in choosing stream and subjects. 'Structured Assessment for Analyzing Learning levels', SAFAL will take away the fear of examination. The Prime Minister reiterated that these new programmes have the capability to change India's destiny.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of local languages as a medium of instruction. The Prime Minister informed that14 engineering colleges of 8 states are starting to impart education in 5 Indian languages Hindi, Tamil, Telugu. Marathi and Bangla. A tool has been developed for translating engineering courses into 11 languages. This emphasis on mother tongue as the medium of instruction will instil confidence in the students from poor, rural and tribal backgrounds. Even in elementary education mother tongue is being promoted and Vidya Praveshprogamme, launched today, will play a big role in that. He also informed that Indian sign language, for the first time, has been accorded the status of language subject. Students will be able to study it as a language also. There are more than 3 lakh students who need sign language for their education. This will give a boost to Indian sign language and will help the divyang people, said the Prime Minister.

Underlining the critical role of teachers, the Prime Minister informed that from the formulation stage to implementation, teachers are an active part of New Education Policy. NISHTHA 2.0, launched today will provide training to teachers as per their needs and they will be able to give their suggestions to the department.

Prime Minister launched the Academic Bank of Credit that will provide multiple entries and exit options for students in Higher education; 1st Year Engineering Programmes in Regional Languages and Guidelines for Internationalization of Higher Education. The initiatives to be launched also included Vidya Pravesh, a three-month play-based school preparation module for Grade 1 students; Indian Sign Language as a Subject at the secondary level; NISHTHA 2.0, an integrated programme of teacher training designed by NCERT; SAFAL (Structured Assessment For Analyzing Learning Levels), a competency-based assessment framework for Grades 3, 5 and 8 in CBSE schools; and a website dedicated to Artificial Intelligence. The event also witnessed the launch of the National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR) and the National Education Technology Forum (NETF).

(With Inputs from PIB)