CBSE to announce class 12 results today
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 10:34 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 10:34 IST
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce results for class 12 on Friday, according to officials.
''The result will be announced at 2 PM today,'' a senior board official said. The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19, and the result will be announced on basis of an alternate assessment policy by the board.
