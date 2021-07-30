CBSE to announce class 12 results today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce results for class 12 on Friday, according to officials.

''The result will be announced at 2 PM today,'' a senior board official said. The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19, and the result will be announced on basis of an alternate assessment policy by the board.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)