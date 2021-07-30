Left Menu

CBSE class 12 results: Girls outshine boys

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 14:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maintaining the previous trend, girls outshone boys in CBSE class 12 exams this year by a margin of 0.54 percent, while over 70,000 students scored above 95 percent marks.

The results were declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday.

''Girls have done better than boys by 0.54 percent. The pass percentage this year is 99.37 percent. No merit list has been announced,'' a senior board official said.

The result for over 65,000 candidates is still being prepared and will be declared by August 5.

A total of 70,004 students have scored above 95 per cent marks while 1,50,152 students have cored above 90 per cent. As many as ''6149 students have been placed in compartment,'' the official said. The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19, and the result will be announced on basis of an alternate assessment policy by the board.

