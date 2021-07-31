Left Menu

Sindhutai Sapkal approaches police over`misuse' of her name

PTI | Thane | Updated: 31-07-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 19:59 IST
Sindhutai Sapkal approaches police over`misuse' of her name
Sapkal is especially known for her work for orphaned children over the last many decades.  Image Credit: Twitter(@INCIndia)
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned social worker and Padma Shri recipient Sindhutai Sapkal has filed a complaint with police in Maharashtra's Palghar district, claiming that some people are misusing her name to cheat people.

In her complaint submitted to the Wada police station, Sapkal (72) said some people were fraudulently using her name to promote themselves and action should be taken against them, said a local police officer.

Recently, a person had put out advertisements offering tuition for Class 10 and 11 students in Wada tehsil at a minimal charge of Rs 1,000, claiming to be affiliated to the ''Padmashri Sindhutai Sapkal Education Society, Satara''.

He later disappeared, duping about a hundred students, according to Sharad Patil, a local activist.

When Patil approached Sapkal, she told him that no such institution in her name existed, nor had she lent her name to any institution in Wada. No case has been registered in this regard yet, said the police official.

Sapkal is especially known for her work for orphaned children over the last many decades.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Rajasthan govt decides to raise minimum wages in state

Rajasthan govt decides to raise minimum wages in state

 India
4
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021