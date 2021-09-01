Left Menu

Visva-Bharati students' stir on; ABVP for resumption of academic activities

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad ABVP urged both Visva-Bharati university authorities and agitating students demanding revocation of expulsion order of three pupils to take initiative for resolving the impasse and resuming academic activities, as the demonstration outside the official residence of Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty entered the fifth day on Wednesday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-09-2021 21:12 IST
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) urged both Visva-Bharati university authorities and agitating students demanding revocation of expulsion order of three pupils to take initiative for resolving the impasse and resuming academic activities, as the demonstration outside the official residence of Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty entered the fifth day on Wednesday. The agitating students sent bread and milk to the residence of the VC ''on humanitarian cause'' following reports that Chakraborty is facing difficulty to procure food due to the demonstration, one of the three expelled students Somnath Sow told PTI. The three were expelled by the central university on August 23 for alleged disorderly conduct during a protest against the VC on the campus on January 9 this year. They were under suspension earlier.

The ABVP in a statement urged both sides to take initiative to resolve the impasse in the interest of Visva-Bharati. The university administration must initiate a process to resume academic activities and admission process and start dialogue with the students, said the RSS's student wing which also urged the protestors to help create an environment for taking such steps.

Being a public university, Visva-Bharati must let the public know about the situation and give updates through the media. A Visva-Bharati official said three police constables were posted before the VC's residence on Wednesday following Chakraborty's request to the Birbhum district SP seeking security.

